Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses to a residential burglary in Alford.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “An untidy search was carried out at a property in Rawnsley Close between 10am and 1.15pm on Wednesday, August 21.

“Jewellery and cash has been taken from the property.”

If anyone has any information, call 101 quoting incident number 211 of August 21

Alternatively, email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 211 of August 21 in the subject of your email.