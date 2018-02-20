Witnesses sought after teenager is injured in hit and run in Sutton-on-Sea

A 17-year-old was injured in a hit and run crash in Sutton-on-Sea.

Police are appealing for information after a vehicle mounted the curb and caught the 17-year-old, causing minor injuries.

At 3:30pm yesterday, Monday February 19, a vehicle reported to be a red Nissan was travelling on Huttoft Road, Sutton-on-Sea, when it mounted the curb on the corner of St Francis Garden.

The 17-year-old victim, who had to move away from the vehicle, was hit by the wing mirror of the car, which then drove away in the direction of Sutton-on-Sea roundabout.

Police are eager to here from anyone who saw the incident so we can understand what happened.

Officers are also eager to here from the driver of the Nissan to let us have information that may make this incident become clearer.

Please call 101 quoting incident 267 of 19 February if you have any information, or you are the driver of the vehicle.