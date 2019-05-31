Woman, 23, handled stolen goods and tried to sell them for cash

A 23-year-old woman has been sentenced after she admitted being involved in the theft of a camera and lenses worth over £200 in Louth - and then trying to sell the items at a secondhand dealership to try and make a cash gain for herself.

Hannah Grace Mycock, of Milson Way, Coningsby, pleaded guilty to the two offences when she appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on May 9, having previously denied the offences at an earlier hearing in March.

The first charge alleged that Mycock “dishonestly undertook or assisted in the retention, removal, disposal or realisation of stolen goods” between April and May 2018.

The second charge alleged that Mycock committed fraud by claiming to be the owner of the camera and lenses that she handed in at Money Angel in Louth, intending to make a cash gain of £200 for herself.

Mycock was sentenced by Lincoln magistrates on May 17, where she was ordered to pay £200 in compensation and an £85 victim surcharge.

A community order was also imposed by the court, involving a 12-week period of curfew monitored by an electronic tag, and a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 20 days.