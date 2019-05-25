Woman crashed into wall after driving ‘under the influence of prescribed drugs’

A Mablethorpe woman who was on a cocktail of prescribed drugs for various conditions, drove across a road and crashed into the wall of a house, a court has heard.

Lynsey Ellen Swift, 35, of Rutland Road, admitted driving whilst under the influence of drugs, when she appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court last Wednesday (May 15).

Prosecuting, Marie Stace said police found Ms Swift in her Vauxhall Corsa in Seaholme Road on November 12 last year, having driven through a telegraph pole, a hedge and then into the wall of a house.

She said they found her drifting in and out of consciousness and she was taken to hospital where a blood test revealed a number of drugs in her system, all of them prescribed by doctors.

Michael Alexander, mitigating, said Ms Swift was on medication, all prescribed for a variety of issues, and it was clear these had an effect on her driving.

He said she had taken the medication earlier in the day and then slept for five or six hours before driving to work and had crashed the car.

Ms Swift was banned from driving for a year and was fined £30 and a further £85 in costs and charges