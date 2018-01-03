Cyclist, 21, knocked off bike in ‘hit-and-run’ collision in Louth

A cyclist was involved in a collision with a car - which then failed to stop at the scene - in Louth this morning (Wednesday).

The incident reportedly took place in St Mary’s Lane, Louth, as the cyclist was travelling towards South Elkington between 7.30am and 7.45am.

The cyclist, 21-year-old Joe Drewery, suffered a sprained ankle and other minor injuries as a result of the collision.

Mr Drewery reported that the car was silver, and was an ‘old Astra’ shape - although he is not certain of the specific model of the vehicle.

He says that he has reported the incident to a PCSO at Louth County Hospital.

• Call Lincolnshire Police on 101 if you witnessed the collision or have any information.