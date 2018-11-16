Cyclist injured after hit-and-run collision in Louth

Police are appealing for witnesses to a ‘fail-to-stop’ road traffic collision in Louth earlier this week.

A female cyclist was knocked off her bike in Eve Street, Louth, at around 1.30pm on Monday November 12.

She sustained minor injuries.

It is believed the cyclist was hit by a light coloured vehicle, possibly a Nissan Duke, which exited James Street onto Eve Street.

Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting incident number 288 of November 12.

You can also email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk – remembering to include ‘incident 288 of November 12’ in the subject line.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.