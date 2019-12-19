Damage caused to Louth Rotary Club’s project

The Rotary Club of Louth has been renovating the triangle at the end of St Mary’s Lane - but the volunteers have suffered a major setback due to damage.

The project was nearing completion, only needing planting and replacement of the benches prior to the project being finalised, but significant damage was caused to the site overnight between Saturday evening and Sunday morning (December 14-15).

The aftermath of the damage.

It has not been confirmed whether this was an accident or vandalism at the time of going to press.

A Rotary Club spokesman said: “There must be people who have more information.

“We would appeal for anyone who has, to let us know for insurance purposes by emailing louthrotary@gmail.com.”

• If you have any information, you can also call Lincolnshire Police on 101.