Date of annual dredging to protect coast from flooding

Annual dredging along the coast to reduce flood risk is set to start in May.

Lincolnshire Beach Management (LBM) will begin the beach management works on Monday, May 6, with preparations underway at present.

The beach management works help manage coastal flood risk for around 20,000 residential homes, 1,700 businesses, 24,500 static caravans and 35,000 hectares of farmland as well as a bustling tourist industry.

Beaches due to be nourished in this year’s scheme are Boygrift, Sutton on Sea, Mablethorpe, Trusthorpe, Wolla Bank and Chapel Six Marshes, Trunch Lane, Ingoldmells and Huttoft.

As in previous years, contractors will be dredging sand from licensed offshore sites using a trailing suction hopper dredger.

The dredger will move closer to the shore twice a day - just before high tide - to pump sand onto the beach using a steel and rubber 630 meter long pipeline. After the sand is pumped onto the beach, bulldozers and excavators will be used to push the sand into the right beach profile. This work replaces sand lost to erosion, reducing wave overtopping during storms and will protect the sea defences from being damaged.

For safety reasons, sections of beach will be cordoned off from public access while the works are ongoing. Members of the public are asked to remain vigilant at all times when accessing the beach during the period of the works and ensure children and dogs are supervised at all times.

Signage will be in place on site to indicate beach closures.

For more details, call the Environment Agency pn 03708 506 506.