Deadline approaches for Mayor of Louth’s fundraising quiz

Mayor of Louth, Councillor Pauline Watson, is inviting members of the public to attend her charity quiz and supper at Louth Tennis and Sports Centre, a week on Saturday evening (May 12) - with the entry deadline this Friday (May 4).

The event will begin at 7pm, with tickets costing £8 per person including supper. Advance payment is required.

There will also be a raffle on the night, and prize donations from businesses or individuals will be gratefully received.

Tickets are available by calling 01507 355895 or by emailing clerk@louthtowncouncil.gov.uk. RSVP no later than May 4.

Councillor Watson held her Civic Service on Sunday (April 29), as her term in office approaches its final weeks.

The service was conducted by Rev’d Nick Brown, Rector of Louth, at St James’ Church, supported by the Choir and Ministers.

Many dignitaries attended including the Lord Lieutenant, Professor Lord Norton of Louth, and representatives from East Lindsey, Lincolnshire, North East Lincolnshire, Mablethorpe and Sutton, Alford, and many others from across Greater Lincolnshire area.

A collection was held during one of the hymns at the Civic Service and, after expenses of the service have been defrayed, this money will be offered to the Mayor’s chosen charities which are due to be announced later this month.