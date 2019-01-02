Dementia Cafe teams up with The Great Care Company for Christmas celebrations

Louth Dementia Café recently hosted 20 attendees supported by a £200 sponsorship from local care provider, The Great Care Company, for their annual Christmas meal.

Along with the donation, The Great Care Company sent along two of their Care Assistants, Sue Del-Toro and Amy Wilkinson, and Sales Director, Dominique Bernard, to volunteer their services and join in with the festivities.

The 20 attendees to the Dementia Cafe enjoyed a traditional Christmas meal followed by performances and carols from children of both Lacey Gardens Primary School and Greenwich House.

Sam Gilbert, who recently entered into the role organising the Louth Dementia Ccafé and was involved in the event last year, said: “It’s going lovely, it’s their end of year dinner and they’re all enjoying it. It’s nice for them all to get together.”

When asked why The Great Care Company chose to make their Christmas donation to the Dementia Café this year, Director Dominique explained: “Everyday we work with those who have all levels of dementia, it’s a condition close to so many people and we really value the hard work that the Trinity Centre put in every week of the year with their meetings for not only Dementia, but with their Social Isolation and Stroke groups too.

“It’s been so lovely to come together with the local community on this event and see what a difference the interaction can have.”

• The Louth Dementia Café runs every Wednesday at the Trinity Centre.

• Find out more about The Great Care Company at www.thegreatcarecompany.com