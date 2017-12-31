Dementia sessions at pool in Louth

A specialist team at the Meridian Leisure Centre in Louth is holding weekly hour-long exercise sessions for people with Dementia.

With qualified swim teachers, the sessions are all water-based and end with lunch in the centre’s café for those living with dementia, along with their relatives and carers.

The sessions, which are part-funded by the Louth Sports Association and supported by Magna Vitae, are on Mondays from 11.45am and cost £3.30.

For info, call: 01507 607650, or visit www.magnavitae.org.