Residents in Sutton on Sea are planning a peaceful demonstration this Friday, February 2 at 10am at the entrance to the Kier Homes site in Sutton on Sea.

The site has been left derelict for some years and residents say they have had enough.

Residents are also collecting signatures on a petition to give to East Lindsey District Council to serve a notice on developers under Section 215 of the Town and Country Planning Act of 1990 requiring proper maintenance of land.