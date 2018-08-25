Dental practice in Louth has triple celebrations

A dental practice in Louth has a triple celebration to mark its 21st anniversary with a new treatment room, Associate Dentist and a Specialist Orthodontist

Broadbank Dental started off in 1997, opening its doors as the Rosemary Lane Dental Practice,

But Principal Dentist Adrian Beech, who is a member of the Association of Dental Implantology, said its popularity grew so much within the first 12-months they quickly moved to Northgate and thento Broadbank in 2000 and the practice has remained there ever since.

The practice has gone from strength to strength and now they have now welcomed Associate Dentist, Dr Kasia Swider-Kryska, on a part-time basis and works with all aspects of private dental care.

Specialist Orthodontist, Santosh Sinha, has also joined the practice and offers alignment of teeth smile design using a variety of braces.

Mr Beech is overjoyed with the practice’s latest appointments. He said: “I am delighted to welcome Kasia and Santosh to work alongside myself and hygienists Barbara Mohan and Marianne Potter.

“We look forward to the future and thank everyone who has supported us over these last 21 years.”

For more information about the dental practice, please call: 01507 606506.