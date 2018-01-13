Department for International Trade’s ‘Export Hub’ comes to Lincolnshire

Local businesses in Lincolnshire looking to boost their exporting capabilities are invited to attend the Department for International Trade’s (DIT) mobile Export Hub at the Lincolnshire Business Expo 2018 in Lincoln next Wednesday (January 17).

As part of the DIT’s ‘Exporting is GREAT’ campaign, the Export Hub is touring the nation with a series of events to help businesses trade overseas. The events aim to provide essential information on the benefits of exporting and the key steps and processes that need to be considered. Businesses will also learn about the support available from the DIT.

Between September 2016 and September 2017, East Midlands businesses exported £20.4bn worth of goods, with the UK exporting £323.6bn worth of goods over the same period. The DIT’s ‘Exporting is GREAT’ campaign aims to help more businesses explore new markets overseas.

Ian Harrison, Director of Exports, Department for International Trade (Midlands), said: “The Export Hub provides a great opportunity for businesses across the region to learn more about the opportunities offered by exporting.

“The series of events will encourage, educate and support SMEs as they look to discover new markets.

“There is a strong demand across the world for UK goods and services, and many East Midlands businesses are already finding success abroad. DIT is on hand to help firms manage common barriers to exporting such as not knowing where to look for contracts, costs of doing business, finance, language and administration.

“The Roadshow will run alongside other initiatives including ‘meet the buyer’ events, trade missions, and master classes on exporting and selling online, for businesses across the region.

“We’re encouraging all firms to take advantage to visit the hub and register for a workshop.”

Samantha Harrison, Head of the Business Lincolnshire Growth Hub, who is supporting the Lincolnshire Business Expo 2018 added: “We are delighted to have the DIT mobile Export Hub attend this event.

“We know that businesses in Greater Lincolnshire are keen to find new markets and we will continue to encourage our businesses to access all of the DIT support available.”

Companies of all sizes can visit the Export Hub on Wednesday January 17 at the Lincolnshire Showground, Lincoln.

To find out more information and register for a ‘You can Export’ workshop, visit: https://www.events.trade.gov.uk/the-export-hub/.