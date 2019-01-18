Developers reveal £16m homes scheme for Louth

Leading partnership homes developer Lovell has joined forces with social housing provider Acis to secure a £16 million development of 100 brand-new family homes at Chestnut Drive, Louth.

The new partnership scheme will deliver 30 affordable homes for Acis, and both Acis and Lovell will be equal investment partners in the remaining 70 homes set to be sold by Lovell on the open market.

The scheme will bring a varied collection of house styles to an established residential area about a mile from Louth’s town centre.

Chestnut Drive will incorporate a large amount of green space, including a large tree-lined public open space to the north. Traditional in style, homes have been designed to blend in with nearby properties while the extensive choice of house types ensures that the needs of a wide range of residents are catered for.

Lovell regional managing director Robert Adams says: “We’re delighted to have acquired this superb site and to have finalised this major partnership deal with Acis. “The development will create much-needed new homes at a location within walking distance of the town centre with all its amenities.

“Built to the highest standards, properties will look attractively traditional while offering contemporary interiors created to work for modern lifestyles.

“We’re extremely pleased to be helping increase options available to local home-buyers as well as boosting the supply of affordable homes locally.”

Andrea Lowman, director of Property Services at Acis, added: “We’re very pleased to be bringing more affordable homes to Louth, building on our existing footprint in the town. We look forward to expanding our services to more people in the area and help people to get on the property ladder.”

Lovell began construction at the end of 2018, with the first homes set to be released for sale in June 2019 when the development’s two show homes are also set to be unveiled. The overall development is scheduled for completion in 2022.

For updates on the new homes, and to register your interest, visit lovell.co.uk or call 0113 202 2288.