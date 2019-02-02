Diamond delight: Fotherby couple celebrates 60 years

A Fotherby couple had their chance to ‘shine’ this month when they celebrated their Diamond Wedding Anniversary - marking an incredible 60 years of marriage.

Mick and Brenda Nutt, who have lived in the village for half a century, marked the special occasion on January 17 with a meal out at Kenwick Park Hotel with their neighbour.

To their surprise, the celebratory meal was also attended by ten of their other friends and neighbours, who helped them to toast their magnificent milestone.

Mick, 86, and Brenda, 83, first met at a dance at Louth Town Hall back in 1956 and, although it wasn’t quite love at first sight, they soon got to know each other when they bumped into each other around Louth, and met at other social events in town.

Just two years later they were engaged, and they got married at Trinity Church in Louth on January 17, 1959.

Mick, a motor mechanic, and Brenda, who worked in the clothing industry, then moved into their first home together, in Mount Pleasant.

Ten years later, the couple moved into their brand new bungalow in Fotherby - where they have lived happily ever since.

When asked about the secret to a long and happy marriage, Brenda said: “It’s all about working together, enjoying each other’s company, and having shared interests.

“We enjoyed caravan holidays, and we owned caravans from 1963 up until 2005.

“We also both like bird watching, and we enjoy Formula One and motorbike racing.

“We used to go to Cadwell Park, but nowadays we just watch the big Formula One races on the television!”

The Leader’s congratulations go to Mick and Brenda!