Did you witness the attempted theft of this BMW?

The BMW involved in the attempted theft.
Lincolnshire Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area of Upgate overnight between February 22-23, who remembers seeing a distinctive BMW 750 being towed out of a car park.

The BMW (pictured) has a distinctive yellow stripe down the centre sides, and was left unattended in Upgate after it was abandoned.

If anybody remembers seeing anything, there are a number of ways to contact the police:

• By emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk - remembering to include the crime reference number (18000089271) in the subject box.

• Via the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 18000089271.

• Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.