Did you witness the attempted theft of this BMW?

Lincolnshire Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area of Upgate overnight between February 22-23, who remembers seeing a distinctive BMW 750 being towed out of a car park.

The BMW (pictured) has a distinctive yellow stripe down the centre sides, and was left unattended in Upgate after it was abandoned.

If anybody remembers seeing anything, there are a number of ways to contact the police:

• By emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk - remembering to include the crime reference number (18000089271) in the subject box.

• Via the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 18000089271.

• Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.