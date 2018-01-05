Dippers brave freezing cold waters in Mablethorpe for charity

New Year’s Day in Mablethorpe saw hundreds of spectators watch 41 brave dippers take to the freezing cold sea waters - all in the name of charity.

The annual Big Dip event raises funds for the Mablethorpe and District Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal and this year around £4,000 has been raised - with more funds yet to come in.

Barbara Seymour and Kevin Kendall went all out in fancy dress for the event.

Despite the freezing cold temperatures, the ‘dippers’ stripped down to their swim suits to brave the waters - and some even wore fancy dress to raise as much money as they could for the cause.

Jane Reddin, from the Flanders Friends group that organises the Big Dip, said that people come far and wide to take part and was grateful for the 41 people that were prepared to dip on New Year’s Day.

She said: “It was another great event, with lots of spectators coming out to the beach to watch as the dippers plunged into the sea.

“I would like to say a big thank you to all the dippers for taking part, to everyone who came along, supporting and sponsoring the event.”

Julie Askham braved the cold and dipped in her swim suit.

Ms Reddin added that she would also like to mention the RNLI, Coastguard and LIVES who all came out to make sure the event run smoothly, and a big thank you to the Co-op store in Mablethorpe for sponsoring the t-shirts for the event.

Amanda Austin and Wendy Austin also took part in fancy dress.