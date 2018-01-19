Discovery Day prepares Louth students for future

Raising hopes and aspirations was the focus of a Careers Discovery Day for

Year 9 students at Louth Academy

(South Campus) that was held recently.

The event was led by Cragrats and funded by LincHigher. Students took part in six sessions of activities, all designed to help them look forward to life after school.

It focused on: Careers hopes and dreams; how to promote yourself and recognise your skills; higher education and apprenticeships and practical challenges.

Pupils also built towers, took part in CV - spot the mistakes, gave advice to others and gave presentations based on things learnt throughout the day.

Tash Moore from Cragrats said: “The students fully engaged in the activities and responded really well to the practical advice. Staff too enjoyed the opportunity to interact with the students and were delighted to see students consider careers in roles such as medicine and engineering.”

Pictured is: Tash Moore with pupils Trinity Ianson, Charlie Ledgeway, Lily Williams, Jenny-Kay Parker and Shona Askwith.