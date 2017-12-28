District council chair delivers donations to Larders across East Lindsey

The Chair of East Lindsey District Council, Councillor Tony Howard from Mablethorpe, recently delivered food and household items to Community Larders across the District.

Items were donated by East Lindsey District Council councillors and staff, and have been gratefully received by the Community Larders in Louth, Mablethorpe, Horncastle and Skegness.

Councillor Howard said: “I’d like to thank the staff and my fellow Councillors at the District Council for their generous support of the Community Larders.

“They play such an important role in supporting those who don’t have access to food and other essential items.

“But it’s important to remember they continue their work beyond December and need donations all year round.”