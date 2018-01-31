District council confirms ‘no concerns’ over colonnade in Sutton on Sea

East Lindsey District Council has dismissed concerns a colonnade in Sutton on Sea is unsafe.

Residents had expressed worries over the seafront colonnade last year after seeing sections of concrete fall off the structure.

Some of the safety fencing put around one of the damaged sections.

They complained to ELDC and fencing was put up for safety reasons - and to prevent public access.

Now, the council has confirmed a structural survey has been completed and has not raised any concerns.

Duncan Hollingworth, ELDC’s Buildings and Property Service Manager, said: “A structural survey was undertaken to investigate the reason why materials had fallen from the main structure of the colonnade and we received the results of the survey in late 2017.

“We are assessing the information contained in the report but there are no concerns regarding the wider structural safety of the colonnade.”

The council could not disclose the full findings of the survey.

A spokesman said they were still reviewing the content and felt it wouldn’t be appropriate to share it at this time.

However, the spokesman did confirm repair works would be undertaken in due course.

The spokesman indicated the repairs could take ‘some time’ to complete and confirmed they could have to draft in specialist equipment.

Mr Hollingworth added: “We are currently in the process of deciding the best way forward in light of the findings in the survey.

“Some of the works that may take place could require specialist contractors and discussions as to how these will be done are ongoing.”

Sutton on Sea Residents Association hire out a number of the beach huts which sit on the colonnade.

The beach huts are popular with visitors and a feature of the resort’s seafront.

Adrian Benjamin, chairman of the Association, said the beach huts would not be affected by any repair work.

He confirmed the huts would still be available to hire out as normal.