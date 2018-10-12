District Council says there is ‘no threat’ to Sutton on Sea Paddling Pool

East Lindsey District Council has confirmed there is ‘no threat’ to Sutton on Sea Paddling Pool in the wake of plans going forward with the colonnade.

James Gilbert, ELDC’s Growth and Promotions Service Manager, said the council has spoken out after they heard residents thought the paddling pool would be affected if the colonnade was to come down.

He said: “I can confirm that there is no threat to the paddling pool.”

Mr Gilbert also said the council is committed to undertake a consultation on the colonnade as well as the re-design of the Pleasure Gardens, which is sited nearby.

He added: “We do recognise that it is a difficult situation, but we do want the community to be involved.”

The council has set up a page specificially about the colonnade on their website and post regular updates on the progress.

To see the updates on this page, please visit: https://www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/article/9251/Colonnade-Sutton-on-Sea.