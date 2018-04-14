District Council to face big bill for Sutton on Sea colonnade repairs

East Lindsey District Council could face a six-figure bill to repair Sutton on Sea’s colonnade after a survey revealed ‘issues’ with the structure.

The colonnade, (which is maintained by the district council), was surveyed at the end 2017 after residents expressed concerns after sections of concrete fell off the structure.

Part of the area that is rusting.

Findings from that initial survey have revealed ELDC needs to conduct a more dcetailed examination.

A ‘hammer test’ is being organised to assess the extent of the damage - and the amount of money needed to repair it.

James Gilbert, ELDC’s Growth and Promotions Service Manager, told the Leader the tests and survey will take place in the next couple of weeks.

The area will be fenced off for the safety of the public.

The colonnade - the platform which sits underneath the resort’s beach huts - is constructed from concrete and steel.

It is understood the repair bill could cost the taxpayer £250,000 - the cost of remedial works and possible beach hut replacements.

Mr Gilbert explained 10 beach huts, - which are privately owned - may need replacing.

Any repair work on the colonnade will involve the removal of the huts.

Due to their poor condition, the huts could be damaged beyond repair.

Mr Gilbert said: “We sent out letters to the private beach hut owners last week informing them of our upcoming plans and so far the owners have been very supportive.

“We maintain the colonnade and the repair works we need to do could cause damage to their huts - so if needed, we will replace them with new ones.”

The district council also own 14 beach huts on another part of the collonade. They are not in use and will also be removed - with no immediate plans to replace them.

The other 15 huts on the colonnade are currently run by the Sutton on Sea Residents Association.

These huts are not be included in the repair works and are still available to hire as normal.