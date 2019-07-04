District Councillors called upon to declare a climate emergency

District Councillors will be called upon to declare a climate emergency next week.

North Kesteven District Councillor Marianne Overton, from the NK Independents group, will put a motion to full council on Thursday in which she says the authority “has a vital role” to play because of its responsibilities in planning.

Councillor Ros Jackson

“We are also perfectly placed to raise awareness of these challenges through local partnerships and with our citizens,” she says.

Coun Overton wants the council to call on government to support it in delivering the United Nation’s “Sustainable Development Goals”.

“Much of the work has to be implemented by local councils like ours, and we welcome the importance placed by HM Government that all levels of government work together,” she says.

NKDC will not be the only authority called upon to do more regarding climate change and acting ethically.

On Wednesday, East Lindsey District Council’s Labour Councillor Ros Jackson will call on her authority to consider the environment when investing money.

She wants ELDC to make “no future direct investments” in fossil fuel, tobacco or arms industries and stop any existing investments in the next year.

A council spokesman confirmed the authority does not have any such investments, with most of its money in banks and building societies.

However, Coun Jackson says her “pre-emptive” motion, will ensure it “stays on the right track”.

“This motion is important because the council should be investing in ways that bring benefits to residents not only in monetary terms, but also in social and environmental ones.

“We want healthy and prosperous residents, and this is a way to make sure council investments maintain those aims without creating a conflict of interest.

“ELDC needs to put its money where its values are.”