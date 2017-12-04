Donation appeal for pipe organ restoration in Grainthorpe

St Clement’s Church in Grainthorpe is appealing for donations in the hope that the final funds needed can be pulled together to restore their beautiful pipe organ.

The organ dates back to 1951 and in January this year restoration work began at the church thanks to a Heritage Lottery Funding and members thought it would be the ideal opportunity to fix up the organ as well.

There are 378 pipes in the organ of various sizes and if you would like to help the appeal, you can sponsor a pipe.

For more info on prices or how you can donate, please contact Mary-Anne Drinkel 01057 388825 or email: r-ma@canalfarmcottages.co.uk.