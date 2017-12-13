Donington on Bain choir spreads Christmas cheer in Louth

Pupils from Donington on Bain Primary School have been busy spreading Christmas cheer across Louth.

The school choir of 19, made up of children from Year 3 to Year 6, visited four residential homes in Louth last week to sing carols and Christmas songs.

They visited Maderia House, The Wolds Care Centre, Elizabeth Court and The Elms.

Teacher Mrs Pringle said: “The choir sang with great gusto and joy, and they conducted themselves beautifully.

“I was very proud to be part of the tour.”

The idea came from the School Council who thought it would be a good idea to make links with the community and bring cheer to the elderly residents of Louth.

The pupils also enjoyed a Christmas dinner at Louth Garden Centre and then were treated to a visit from Father Christmas.