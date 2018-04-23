Double theft in Boyes store in Louth

Lincolnshire Police are appealing to anyone who can help identify two men following two thefts in Louth.

Two men have entered the Boyes store in Mercer Row, Louth, on two occassions with empty carrier bags, before filling the bags with pyjamas and then leaving the store.

Do you recognise this man?

Both incidents are believed to involve the same two men.

The first incident took place on April 16, at around 1.30pm, and the second incident took place the day after, (April 17) at around 2pm.

One man is described as being of medium build, with dark short hair, and was wearing a dark coloured coat.

The second man is described as being of a slim build, with very short hair, wearing a dark coat with a fur hood.

The value of the total items stolen is believed to be £300.

If you know anything about these incidents, or the identity of the men in the pictures, please either email PC 502 Dobson via: force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk or call the 101 non-emergency number, quoting incident numbner 196 of April 17.

Or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on: 0800 555 111.