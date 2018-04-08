Dramatic drama is up next on Louth Film Club’s list

A breathtaking drama based in rural Morocco will be screened at Louth Film Club next Monday, April 9.

Mimosas is a 2016 film directed by Oliver Lax.

The story is of an ageing sheikh, played by Hamid Fardjad, who embarks on a perilous religious crusade through the stunning Moroccan countryside.

The sheikh’s last wish is to be buried with his loved ones.

But sadly death does not wait for the ageing and sick sheikh.

Two rogue travellers, Saïd (played by Saïd Aagli) and Ahmed (played by Ahmed Hammoud) vow to fulfil the sheikh’s dying wish.

They promise to transport his corpse and lay it to rest with those the sheikh holds dear.

The story is told with exquisite cinematic beauty.

Audiences can sit back and absorb its depth and breathtaking imagery as the tale unfolds before their eyes.

Mimosas has been described as a ‘dreamy, beautifully shot parable’ and a film which ‘merges harsh reality and offbeat mysticism into a reflection on the tug between our higher powers and baser instincts.’

The film starts at 7.30pm in the Playhouse Cinema, in Canon Street.

Tickets are £5 for Louth Film Club members and standard cinema price for non-members and concessions.

Full details on all the LFC films at www.louthfilmclub.com.