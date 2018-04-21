Drive to attract visitors to coast hots up as warmer weather arrives

Businesses are hoping the arrival of warmer weather in will make up for the poor start to the season.

On Thursday, the coast enjoyed the warmest day of the year with temperatures recorded as high as 26C.

Mayor of Skegness Coun Danny Brookes, who runs a cafe and refreshment kiosk, said Easter had been “a washout”.

“Let’s hope the warmer weather stays now and visitors and businesses have a really good summer.”

Lisa Collins, manager of the Lincolnshire Coastal BID who are tasked with driving visitors to the east coast from Donna Nook to beyond Gibraltar Point, said: “The weather over the last few days has brought the town to life after a dismal Easter.

“We all know the difference it makes to everyone when the sun shines.

“We are looking forward to getting our programme of events underway and our website is now up and running enabling residents and visitors to keep up to date with what’s happening across our area. We are hoping for a settled period of weather now, however if we aren’t that lucky, we still have a wealth of great indoor all weather attractions to visit and explore.”

The BID, which also trades as Visit Lincs Coast, has had 60,000 what’s on guides published and 24,000 have been distributed via take-one media across the county.

“The remainder are available in the Hildreds centre and at local attractions, caravan parks, hotels etc.

Lisa said: “We are currently distributing them across the area and businesses can contact us to request some.

“The guide is also available in a PDF version on our website and social media.

“Our team of Ambassadors will also be giving them out when meeting and greeting visitors at the railway station and arriving by coach, from May we will also have our brand new promotional trailer out and about.

“This is being used as a pop-up tourist information centre and is a great addition to the BID teams resources. It’s being used in the area and further afield at County shows and in city centres across the country.

“Again if businesses would like promotional leaflets included on this please contact us.”

For more information, to download the what’s on guide or upload an event, visit the Visit Lincs Coast website. To contact the Lincolnshire Coastal BID, call 01754 611845.