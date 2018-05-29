Drive your way over to annual Louth Classic Car Show

The annual Louth Classic Car Show will be taking place this Sunday, June 3.

Hosted by the Louth and District Lions, over 100 cars are expected to be part of the event - firstly, they will be meeting in Louth’s Cornmarket at around 8.30am and will set off on their run of the wolds between 9.30-10am.

The main event will then be held at Deighton Close Fields from 11.30am where there will be the judging of the cars as well as stalls, food and refreshments, face painting and a bouncy castle.

Auctioneers Golding Young and Mawer have also sponsored the event and will be there on the day and coming along with them is Colin Young from Bargain Hunt who will be helping the Louth auctioneers all day doing valuations with a number of their classic cars in tow.

Entry is £2.50 for adults and £1 for children.

There will also be free parking available in the top field.