Dying Matters event in Louth

Dying Matters Week, the national awareness campaign takes place from today, (Monday, May 14), and Lincolnshire Co-op’s funeral colleagues will be hosting coffee mornings, organising get-togethers and manning stalls across the area, challenging people to talk openly about death and their wishes.

Each event will be interactive with searching questions on death, dying and end of life for participants to consider.

There will also be the chance to ask the expert team questions about the options on offer and all the practicalities associated with a funeral.

In Louth on Tuesday, (May 15), an event is being held at St James’s Church, Church House, 6 Upgate in Louth from 10am-2pm.

A decorated coffin, (pictured), will be on display on the day.

Jessica Emmerson, Lincolnshire Co-op’s Louth, Grimsby and Caistor Funeral Home Manager, said: “We wanted to do something that helped break down the taboos around death.

“It’s a talking point and helps people open up and discuss dying and their wishes.”

People at the Dying Matters event will be able to help decorate the coffin too.

Head of Funerals, David Dernley says he expects queries about eco-funerals as interest in green burials, environmentally-friendly coffins and even floral arrangements grow.

He explained: “In the last five years or so, we’ve seen more people interested in reducing the environmental impact of the funeral they’re organising. In part, that’s due to the greater awareness we all have about environmental issues.”

The number of green burial sites has grown locally as demand has increased and now, all Lincolnshire Co-op’s funeral homes work with at least one such site.

There are now several different eco-coffins available, including fairly-traded bamboo and seagrass, which are 100 per cent biodegradable.

For more information about the Dying Matters Awareness events, see the website via: www.lincolnshire.coop/dyingmatters.