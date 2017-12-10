East Lindsey residents reminded to check bin collection schedule

East Lindsey residents are being reminded to check their bin collection schedule for the Christmas and New Year period.

There will be a change in collection day for some households, as is usual at this time of year, and no collections will be made on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Some residents whose bins are scheduled to be collected on Monday, December 25 will instead have them collected on Friday, December 22.

Households collected on behalf of East Lindsey District Council by Boston Borough Council in Friskney, Wainfleet, Little Steeping, East Keal and parts of Coningsby will have their bins collected on Saturday, December 23, instead of Monday, December 25.

Residents can check their details online at www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/mywastecollections

Those without internet access can call 01507 601111, or visit their local Community Access Point.

Residents who subscribe to East Lindsey District Council’s Green Waste Service can put their Christmas tree out for collection.

Trees should be left at the side of the green bin on your first green waste collection day after Christmas. The Council will collect one real tree per household, up to 6ft in height and 10cm trunk diameter.