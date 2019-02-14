East Midlands lovers are ‘third lowest spenders’ for Valentine’s Day

New research has shown that East Midlands residents in a relationship are the third lowest spenders in the country when it comes to Valentine’s Day gifts - with an average of £23.52 per person.

By comparison, the average Valentine’s Day spend across the country is £52, according to research conducted by Atomik Research on behalf of Bloom & Wild.

However, 28% of all those surveyed across the country admitted that they spent nothing at all on Valentine’s Day gifts for their loved one.

The lowest average spending region is Yorkshire (£16.36) while the highest average spending region is the North East (£136).

Across the country, almost a third (32%) of those surveyed have forgotten to buy their loved-one something special come February 14, with the worst offenders being 25-34 year olds, as more than half of the age bracket (54%) have let the day go by without acknowledgement.

When it comes to romance we are not asking for much, with our preferred spontaneous romantic acts including being surprised with our favourite home-cooked meal (30%), a bunch of flowers (30%), and simply unexpected time spent with our partners (24%).

A Bloom & Wild spokesman said: “Whether you love or giggle at Valentine’s Day activities, the majority of Brits are looking for more love and affection in their relationships. Whether it’s making more time to be together or a more classic gesture of flowers, it’s appreciation and acknowledgement of each other that’s paramount to keeping romance alive.”

One in 10 of us never tell our partners we love them, and nearly half (44%) of us would not consider ourselves as romantic. But we are not happy about this love-less state, with almost half (49%) of us wishing for more romance in our relationships.

• The online survey was conducted by Atomik Research among 2,001 adults aged 18+ living in the UK. The research fieldwork took place in January 2019.