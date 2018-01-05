‘Good’ attitudes to learning at Binbrook Primary School

Binbrook Primary School has maintained its ‘Good’ rating following a visit from the Government’s education watchdog, Ofsted.

This was the first inspection since the school was judged to be ‘Good’ in February 2013.

The school welcomed a new headteacher, Anna Hall, in 2016 and over the past year has undergone a restructure, which has included bringing the preschool group, previously sited within the neighbouring children’s centre, into the main school building.

The inspection report praised the leadership team for having ‘a clear vision for school’ and the headteacher for ensuring ‘the culture of improvement continues’.

The report went on to say: “The leadership team has maintained the good quality of education in the school since the last inspection.

“You all work in a close and mutually supportive team to ensure that pupils receive consistently good teaching and levels of care.

“Staff know all pupils well as individuals in this small primary school. This means that they are able to ensure that each pupil’s needs are met.”

The inspector also recognised a ‘strong sense of community’ at the school, where pupils are ‘happy and enjoy coming to school’.

In the report, he added: “Pupils are polite, friendly and confident.

“You have ensured that they enjoy a range of activities and clubs to broaden and enrich their life experiences.

“Pupils appreciate these opportunities and spoke enthusiastically about activities such as their Forest School work.

“A positive ethos permeates the school, stemming from the caring values shared by pupils.

“They co-operate closely in class and do not distract each other from their work. Pupils’ attitudes to learning are good.”

One recommendation from the previous inspection was to ensure teachers ‘match pupils’ work accurately to their learning needs’ and on this visit, the inspector reported this area remains an issue, with some pupils saying their work is still ‘too easy’ for them.

However, the inspector went on to recognise the ‘effective part’ school governors are playing in ensuring that the school continues to improve and the way they are ‘holding the headteacher to account and challenging and offering support as appropriate’.

“The report gives an accurate reflection of where we are as a school,” said Alex Bantock, acting chairman of governors.

“We appreciate the hard work our headteacher has invested in the school since she arrived, and the work all the staff have done under her guidance to arrive where we are today.”