Lincolnshire secondary school place offers out today

Offers for places at secondary schools have been sent out to parents today (March 1), with a high percentage receiving their first choice.

Parents who have applied for secondary school places for their children can log-in to the county council’s website to see their offer.

More than 4,000 parents have already got their offers in this way today.

For those who did not use the online system (only 4 per cent of applications), their offers have been posted first class today.

Of the 8,054 offers made to Lincolnshire secondary schools, 88 per cent of children will receive their first preference school (7073 children).

Coun Patricia Bradwell, Executive Councillor for Children’s Services, said: “Yet again, it’s good to see so many children getting their first school of preference and this should be even better by September. “It is always our intention to support as many parents as possible with their choice of school.

“There are many stories about how stressful the admissions process can be, but every year the overwhelming majority of parents have no problems in gaining admission to the school of their choice.”

In all, 626 children will be offered their second choice school and 114 will be offered their third preference, while three per cent of children will be offered a local school that isn’t one of their preferences – 241 children.

Because of appeals and movement on the reserve list, it is normal for the percentage of first preferences to increase by the time children start in September.

An online appeal form is available, with a deadline for appeals of noon on April 17.

If the appeal form is returned by the deadline, it will be heard before the end of term - if it is received late it will still be heard, but this may be in the last week of term or even in September.

Due to the current severe weather, calls to the Customer Service Centre may not be answered today, however parents can email schooladmissions@lincolnshire.gov.uk with any queries, which will be answered as soon as possible.

Please note, however, that you will not be given the result of an offer over the telephone or via e-mail.

If you have forgotten your username or password, use the automated facility provided.

If anyone wants to change their school choices, they can request a revised application via email.