Egg man won’t be beaten by Sahara challenge

It’s shaping up to be an ‘egg-treme’ challenge in Sahara dessert heat so hot you could fry an egg on a car bonnet.

But there will be no car rides to help along this staggering 84k journey across the desert.

The man taking on the challenge for charity is father-of four Daniel Fairburn, from Alford-based egg firm LJ Fairburn.

The 41 year-old is taking on the Farm Africa run in October - which will see him running across sun-baked sand dunes and rugged mountain ranges - and sleeping under the stars.

Farm Africa is a cause close to his heart - with the charity working to combat poverty in east Africa by working with smallholder famers to grow and sell more food.

Daniel is aiming to raise in over £35,000 - the figure he achieved when he completed a Kilimanjaro climb in 2014.

“Daniel said: “Farm Africa is a fantastic cause, helping people in need in a really positive way.

“As a father of four, I know that providing for your family and putting good food on the table is paramount and shouldn’t be a luxury.”

He added: “Thanks to everyone’s extreme generosity, I was able to raise a huge sum from the Kilimanjaro climb, smashing our original target of £35,000.

“This autumn, when I tackle the Sahara, I’d love to raise even more.”

As the Managing Director of one of the UK’s largest independent egg producers, Daniel is no stranger to hard work, but this challenge will be getting him a littler hotter under the collar as he competes in gruelling dry heat averaging 25 degrees.

With a start line in the shadows of Mount Kissane in Morocco, runners will follow the Draa Valley south. About 52 miles later with plenty of ups and downs along the way, they’ll cross the finish line at stunning Nakhla Dunes near Zagora on the edge of the imposing Sahara Desert.

Daniel has always taken fitness very seriously, running practically every day and with a job that keeps him busy on his feet all day long. Now training furiously for his tough fundraising assignment, he’s also making use of fitness equipment installed on the family farm in Alford to aid his regime.

You can spur on Daniel by making a donation via his fundraising page www.justgiving.com/fundraising/saharanchallenge. Every penny he receives will go directly to Farm Africa.

Daniel’s training and preparation for this year’s challenge, plus news and pictures from his Saharan adventure will be posted on the company’s website and social media.