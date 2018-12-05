ELDC and Bupa respond to loss of Mablethorpe dental care

East Lindsey District Council has today (Wednesday) responded to the decision to close the Bupa Dental Care in Mablethorpe - which would leave around 7,000 patients without any local dental provision.

ELDC’s Portfolio Holder for Communities, Councillor Wendy Bowkett, said: “We’re disappointed to hear that there will no longer be any dental health provision in Mablethorpe, something which is clearly a significant concern for the local community.

“We are aware from recent comments by the NHS that they are continuing to work to see how services can be provided locally to Mablethorpe in the future and we would seek assurances from them that the services will be reintroduced at the earliest possible opportunity.

“Whilst recognising the challenges the healthcare profession faces around recruitment on the coast, the community of Mablethorpe and the surrounding area should have local access to this type of service.”

Sharon Drury, Regional Operations Director for Bupa Dental Care - which has owned the Mablethorpe practice since February 2017 - issued a statement this afternoon.

Ms Drury said: “Due to long standing recruitment issues in Mablethorpe we’ve made the difficult decision to close the practice in February 2019. It’s our priority to help patients move to another dentist.

“We’re working with local partners including the NHS, and we’re contacting all our patients with these details.”

A Bupa spokesman confirmed that the decision only affects the Mablethorpe practice, and other practices in the wider area will remain open.

He added that existing appointments will still be fulfilled, and emergency appointments will be offered wherever possible until the practice closes.