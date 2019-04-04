ELDC election candidates announced for Louth

The local candidates for next month’s district council elections have been announced - and here are the 16 candidates who will be battling it out across Louth’s five wards.

• LOUTH NORTH HOLME WARD

Maurice Bellwood (No party listed); David Hall (Lab); Fran Treanor (Cons).

• LOUTH PRIORY & ST JAMES WARD

Andrew Leonard (Independent); Sarah Parkin (Lab); Pauline Watson (Cons).

• LOUTH ST MARGARET’S WARD

Chris Green (Cons); Alastair Meiklejon (Independent); Dominic Sivell (Lab).

• LOUTH ST MARY’S WARD

Ellie Green (Lab); Jill Makinson-Sanders (Independent).

• LOUTH ST MICHAEL’S WARD

Jim Drake (Lab); George Horton (No party listed).

• LOUTH TRINITY WARD

David Ford (Cons); Ros Jackson (Lab); Julia Simmons (Independent).

Visit East Lindsey District Council’s website for the full list of district and parish council candidates for the elections on May 2.