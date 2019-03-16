ELDC: ‘Mablethorpe bank closure is another blow to our district’

East Lindsey District Council have recently been made aware that Barclays bank intends to close its Mablethorpe branch in July this year.

In a statement yesterday (Friday), an ELDC spokesman said: “The district has seen a number of bank closures in recent years, and this is another blow to the local community and local businesses.

“We hope that any customers affected by this closure are fully informed of the impact of this decision, and are made aware that their local Post Office will be able to handle over the counter transactions.

“We intend to meet with Barclays to fully understand their rationale in making this decision and how they can offer residents alternative access to their services.”