Elderly blind and deaf dog found straying in Grainthorpe in ‘terrible state’

The RSPCA is appealing for information after an elderly blind and deaf dog was found in Grainthorpe, on Easter Monday (April 2) in a very poor condition.

The small female white terrier was handed in to the dog warden, and the RSPCA was called the next day (April 3).

RSPCA inspector Laura Jones said: “This poor old lady was in a terrible state.

“She has a chronic skin condition with thickened skin, her ears were dirty and her eyes were stuck with gunge.

“She had very overgrown claws, some of which had started to grow into the pads of her feet, and one poked out like a twig.

“Her teeth were in a very bad way, most of them black and rotting, and all but one of them needed removing, which has now happened.

“We now realise that she is in fact blind and deaf but she is extremely sweet and is definitely a whole lot happier now she isn’t in pain. Her fosterer says she is always wagging her tail.”

Mable, as she was named by the vets treating her, wasn’t microchipped or wearing a collar and ID tag - as is required by law - so at the moment there is no way of tracing her owner.

Inspector Jones said: “If anyone recognises Mable, and knows who she belongs to, I’d very much like to speak to them.

“Please call the RSPCA inspector appeal line on 0300 123 8018 and ask to leave a message for me.

“Whilst she is an old dog there is no reason why she should be in such a poor condition. It’s taken a long time for Mable to get this way. Sadly it seems she has been badly neglected.”

To help the RSPCA continue investigating incidents like this please visit: www.rspca.org.uk/give