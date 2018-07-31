Electric toothbrush stolen in Louth

Police are investigating after an electric toothbrush was stolen from a shop in Louth on Friday (July 27).

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “Officers are seeking assistance in identifying a man they would like to speak to in relation to a shop theft.

“The incident occurred at a Louth chemist on Mercer Row on July 27 where it is alleged that an electric toothbrush was taken.

“The man pictured is described as white, in his late 30s, with short dark hair. He was wearing a pink hoodie and black trainers with white bottoms.”

If you believe you know the man pictured, call police on 101 and quote incident number 280 of July 27.