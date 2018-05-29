Elite Removers Award for Louth business

A Louth business was delighted to receive a Elite Removers Award from the The Guild of Removers recently.

Representing C&R Removals and Storage Ltd, Chris Ramella, Managing Director and Cleo Watts, senior administrator for the business picked up the accolade at the awards ceremony held in Rochdale.

Following the award win, Jane Ramella, company secretary, said: “We are very pleased and delighted to have received this award from The Guild of Removers.

“Winning the award is a great reflection of the hard work that all of our staff put in - It’s a real team effort.”

The business has been running for the last 18 years and initially began in Market Rasen, but has been based in Louth for the last two years.

Ms Ramella added: “Business is very good at the moment and we’re happy to be working in trading in the centre of Louth.

“We are very grateful to our customers for their fantastic feedback, but we are always looking at more ways in which to improve our services.”