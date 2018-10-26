Elysium Beauty Salon in Louth celebrates 20th anniversary

The ladies at Elysium Beauty Salon became the bells of the ball at Louth Town Hall recently as the popular local business celebrated its 20th anniversary.

For owners of the Louth-based salon, Rachael Nurrish-Walker and Liz McCluskie, the anniversary evening, which boasted almost 200 guests, exceeded their expectations.

Having worked in the beauty industry all their lives and starting off working for other local salons, 20 years ago, Rachael and Liz decided to take the plunge and go out on their own.

Starting off in a small premises at the end of Pawn Shop Passage with nothing, the business duo have worked tirelessly to build up their empire - and now 20 years later the salon is probably one of the most popular establishments of its kind in the town.

Following the success of their first anniversary ball, Rachael said: “When we first decided to go it alone all these years ago, a local businessman did say to us that we wouldn’t even last a year.

“But now 20 years later we are still here and doing better than ever, and both myself and Liz are very happy to have proven that man wrong.”

The business is still based in Pawnshop Passage, and moved into a bigger premises 14 years ago, and have since also been able to expand.

Rachael and Liz now have a strong team of 10 and are even hoping to announce some big news next year.

Rachael added: “With me and Liz, we are so happy to have a strong team behind us, which in turn helps us to give back to our community - being able to hire local people.

“We’re always thinking of new ways to build up the business, and the products we stock are just as popular as the beauty services we provide.

“But now were in an amazing position, where we should be able to announce some new plans for next year - so you’ll have to watch this space.”

Rachael and Liz were very overwhelmed with the feedback they received from the charity ball, with people already hoping they will host another similar event in the near future.

Their anniversary ball raised £6,200 and will be spilt equally between The Alzheimer’s Society and charity Willberry Wonder Pony - which supports vital research into Osteosarcoma and helps to grant equine related wishes to seriously ill people and their families.

The pair also said they were very keen to use all local, independent businesses to help with the ball and had delicious food served by The Lincolnshire Chef, Louth man Steven Bennett, entertainment by band The One Step, and also pulled together a beauty gift bag for each of their guests worth nearly £35 a piece.

Rachael and Liz want to say a big thank you to all of the independent businesses for their support and to everyone who came along to their anniversary event.