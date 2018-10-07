EMAS team ride together to help recovery of Horncastle technician

A team from East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) have come together to raise over £2,500 for a colleague who suffered two strokes - and is in desperate need of a life-changing operation.

Paramedic Jamie Dwyer, from Louth Ambulance Station, organised an ambitious 93 mile charity bicycle ride between all the ambulance stations on the east coast, in support of his colleague - technician Andy Ashmore, from the Horncastle station - who sadly suffered two serious strokes earlier this year.

The two strokes have left Andy with permanent speech problems, and life-changing surgery is required to close holes in Andy’s heart to prevent further strokes.

For the fundraising bike ride, Jamie was joined by technician Ady Sanderson and emergency care assistant Josh Oliver, plus Andy’s wife Becky and their two children.

The group started their journey at Louth Ambulance Station on Saturday September 22, and from there they progressed to Mablethorpe, Skegness, Boston, Horncastle and back to Louth - completing it in 10 and a half hours.

Jamie said: “I work alongside Andy’s wife Becky, who is a great colleague, and both have given so much to the public over their years of service, so I thought they deserve some help in return.

“Unfortunately, the operation that Andy requires is not fully funded on the NHS, so with the support of his colleagues we set our selves a challenge to cycle stopping at all our ambulance stations.

“As amateur cyclists, this was a big challenge!

“The support that Andy and his family have received through donations and messages has been overwhelming. He has a long road to recovery but with his ambulance family behind him we know he will succeed.”

The £2,500 raised will be used to part-fund Andy’s operation, and help with his ongoing rehabilitation.