Emergency services attend Kelstern collision

Fire crews from Louth and Binbrook attended the scene of a road traffic collision in Kelstern yesterday morning (Thursday).

The incident, which was reported shortly before 7.30am, took place in Crosscliff Hill in the village.

Louth and Binbrook fire crews used manpower to assist ambulance personnel in removing one medically-trapped casualty from a vehicle.

The fire crews then ensured that the vehicle was made safe.

No further details about the collision or the casualty’s condition have been made available at this stage.