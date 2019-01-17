Emergency services attend two car collision in Swinhope

A Binbrook fire crew attended the scene of a two vehicle collision in Crow Holt, Swinhope, yesterday evening (Wednesday).

The incident was reported to the emergency services shortly after 5.30pm.

The Binbrook fire crew made one of the cars safe and administered casualty care until arrival of ambulance.

An East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) spokesman said: “We received a call at 5.39pm on January 16 to Swinhope.

“The caller reported that there had been a road traffic collision involving two cars. We sent a crewed ambulance and one patient was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary.”

No further details about the incident have been released at this stage.