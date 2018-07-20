Emma-Jayne Memorial Fund Bikeathon in Little Cawthorpe

The annual Emma-Jayne Memorial Fund Bikeathon is taking place this Sunday, (July 22).

Two cycle rides, 12, and 30, alongside a 10k country run and 4.5-mile fun walk will kick off from 11am onwards at The Royal Oak Pub, (also known as The Splash), in Little Cawthorpe near Louth.

Sign-ups are welcome on the day, and there will also be a large raffle and bbq after the cycle rides, run and walk are over.

Sutton on Sea couple, Ruth and Tony Knowles organise this main event each year to raise money for Ward 40, Neurosurgical Unit at Hull Royal Infirmary.

They also do it in memory of their daughter Emma-Jayne who died from a brain tumour at just 22.

For more info and sponsor forms, please call: 01507 441347.

Everyone is welcome to come along and take part in any of these events.