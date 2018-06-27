Enjoy a night of music through the decades in Louth

Get down to Louth Riverhead Theatre on Saturday, (June 30), to see the now annual fixture of ‘Musical Memories’ - an evening of music through the decades.

From the team that brought you ‘Songs We’ve Always Wanted to Sing’ and ‘Once Upon a Time’, Louth Playgoers return for the fourth year running for another performance full of fantastic song, dance and fun.

Directed by Jamie Harris, produced by Derek Smith and Frances Brindle and with musical direction from Keith Weston, ‘Musical Memories - Through the Decades’ is set to take you will on a magical journey through the wonderful world of musical theatre.

Beginning with popular songs from the 1940s, taking in all your favourites from every decade, all the way through to the 2010s, it promises to be another foot-tapping musical extravaganza for all ages to enjoy.

Performances take place at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

Tickets are £11, Under 18’s is £7 , (theatre card holders are £10 / Under 18s £6).

To get hold of tickets, please call the box office on: 01507 600350, (Monday to Saturday, between 10am to 1pm).

Or visit the website: www.louthriverheadtheatre.com.