Enjoy a taste of Louth’s food and drink festival on Sunday

Louth Independent Traders (LIT) will host a festival of food and drink in the town centre this weekend.

The festival will come food and drink produce from far and wide, with dozens of exciting stalls coming to the Cornmarket and Eastgate.

There will also be live music to keep the crowds entertained, with performances from the likes of Stolen Fridays, Outside In, Kieran Campbell, Jainaba African drumming, and Sing Out Louth Choir.

There will also be various other stalls and entertainment including children’s rides, and a visit from Rushmoor Farm Park and their animals.

The event runs on Sunday (July 28) from 10am to 4pm.