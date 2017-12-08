Enjoy festive songs at Louth concert

The Louth Chamber Choir, with the Lincolnshire Chamber Players are hosting a concert this Sunday, (December 10).

It will be held at St James’s Church in Louth from 7.30pm.

The concert is entitled: A Feast of Music for Advent and Christmas.

The evening will include a rich variety of music for both choir and orchestra, including Purcell’s anthem Rejoice in the Lord, Corelli’s Christmas Concerto, Michael Head’s The Little Road to Bethlehem, and carols.

Soloists also performing on the night will include Jessica Banks (soprano), Emma Wardell (alto) and Allan Smith (baritone), and the conductor is Frederic Goodwin.

Admission is by programme, price £10 and are available from members of the choir or at the door.

For further information about the event, please visit: www.spanglefish.com/louthchamberchoir.